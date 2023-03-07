With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, General Manager Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears hold all of the cards. With quarterback Justin Fields already on the roster, the Bears have put major consideration into trading the No. 1 overall pick. But if Poles and the Bears did make a deal, one Chicago plan could send the NFL Draft into utter chaos.

The Bears are considering trading down twice, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Two trades would give Chicago a king’s ransom of draft capital. As the Bears look to build out their roster, adding more picks might be in their best interest.

If the Bears were to trade down twice, it would likely start with the Texans. If Houston falls in love with Bryce Young or CJ Stroud, they could move up one pick to land the quarterback they desire. It’s a similar strategy Chicago used when they drafted Mitch Trubisky. The Texans would hope their plan works a bit more smoothly than Trubisky did.

With Chicago now at the No. 2 pick, they would then look for another quarterback-needy team to trade with. While that team may not have the top pick, they’d still be landing one of the best QBs in the draft. The Bears would move lower in the draft, but gain numerous present and future first-round picks.

The Bears have major needs throughout their roster. Offensively, the team could use help at wide receiver and offensive line. Chicago could use help just about everywhere defensively. They ranked 29th in total offense, allowing 375.9 yards per game.

Ryan Poles and the Bears have a big 2023 NFL Draft decision on their hands. One option for Chicago would send the NFL Draft into a tailspin.