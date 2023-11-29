Discover potential football rule changes targeting goalkeepers for time-wasting, including awarding corners against them.

Football's governing body, the International FA Board (Ifab), is poised to introduce significant alterations targeting goalkeeper conduct and player behavior on the pitch. Among the proposed changes, Sunsport suggests that goalkeepers face potential consequences for time-wasting, with a radical adjustment involving awarding corners against them, a move aimed at addressing prolonged ball possession and delays during play.

The proposed modification comes in response to concerns regarding the exploitation of the “six-second” rule by keepers, leading to prolonged possession that disrupts game tempo. Pierluigi Collina, Fifa's referees' chief, highlighted instances where keepers held the ball for extended periods, deeming it unacceptable and necessitating action to maintain fair play.

Ifab's discussions centered on finding an appropriate penalty for time-wasting without overly punishing teams. Consequently, extending the time allotted for goalkeepers to hold the ball to around 10 seconds gained traction. Moreover, awarding a corner emerged as a plausible solution rather than imposing a direct free-kick inside the box. This alternative aims to balance penalties, conceding possession without creating clear goal-scoring opportunities, thus deterring unnecessary delays.

Alongside goalkeeper-related adjustments, Ifab's plans encompass significant revisions to deter anti-football behavior. Sin-bins are under consideration for players engaging in dissent or deliberate fouls that disrupt play, adding a 10-minute temporary dismissal to the standard yellow card. This strategic shift aims to dissuade players from committing fouls to halt promising attacks, fostering a more disciplined approach to the game.

Additionally, the proposal includes new regulations to address deliberate defensive handballs in the penalty area, intending to deter such infringements by imposing red cards. These alterations underscore Ifab's commitment to fostering fair play and integrity within the sport, aligning with efforts to curtail time-wasting, enhance player conduct, and maintain the game's flow. Football could witness fundamental changes shaping the sport's dynamics as trials and discussions progress.