Liverpool have reportedly lined up Joao Felix as a surprising replacement for Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah. The former Chelsea man has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League's At Ittihad, with the Middle Easterns expecting to lodge a $100m bid to land him.

According to the reports from FootballTransfers.com, Liverpool want to bring Felix back to the Premier League. The Atletico Madrid man spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, but the Blues refused to make it a permanent deal after he was deemed not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans. However, Liverpool are keen to bring back the Portuguese superstar to the Premier League as he will be guaranteed first-team minutes, which wasn't the case at Stamford Bridge. He only scored four goals for the Blues.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Salah has two years left on his deal at Liverpool, but the Reds are thinking about offloading him after a $100m offer from Al Ittihad. The Saudi Pro League club is looking for a new talisman after having increased tensions between Karim Benzema and Nuno Espirito Santo. The former Wolves manager has reportedly fallen out with the former Real Madrid man as he feels that he wasn't asked about his move to Saudi Arabia in June. As Al Ittihad are looking for a new talisman, they feel that Salah could be an ideal replacement for him.

For Liverpool, personal terms can be an issue considering Felix's experience in the Premier League. He has considered moving away from Atletico Madrid, with Barcelona considered his “dream move.” However, the Catalans are unable to make a bid for him due to their volatile economic conditions.