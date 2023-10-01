The Carolina Panthers haven't gotten off to a great start in the 2023 NFL season, as they have lost their first three games of the year, and expected to lose their fourth straight game in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. Some rocky stretches with rookie quarterback Bryce Young under center were expected, but it doesn't seem like the team is too discouraged with their slow start to the season.

In fact, based on recent trade rumors, it would seem like the exact opposite was true. Despite the fact that they have lost each of their first three games this season, reports have come out suggesting that the Panthers are looking to make a move at the wide receiver position over the next few weeks in an effort to help Young out under center.

“After this past offseason's blockbuster trade to acquire the No. 1 overall pick they used to select Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers are continuing to look to build for the future and solidify their roster for 2023 and beyond. The Panthers already have been active on the trade front this season, sources say, calling several teams about a potential trade for a starting wide receiver.” – Ian Rapoport, NFL.com

Carolina admittedly doesn't have a lot of depth at wide receiver, with Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and Jonathan Mingo leading the way at the position. While Thielen and Chark have both been solid to this point, neither really profiles as a top-tier wide receiver for Young to lean on. Acquiring those sorts of guys is easier said than done, but it's looking like the Panthers are set on trying to get Young some more help as the season progresses.