Batman has no shortage of villains who have found their way to the movie and TV screen over the character's history, and a new rumor suggests the self-described master of fear could find his way back to the movie screen inside Matt Reeves' Bat-verse.

The report comes courtesy of the RPK patreon, via Hollywood Handle on X, saying that a standalone film centered on the villainous Scarecrow was in development, though didn't indicate how far along the it may be. It would also be set inside Reeves' Batman universe, as opposed to the larger DCU reboot under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

A Scarecrow movie is reportedly in the works. The movie will be set on the Matt Reeves Batman universe. (Via: @RPK_NEWS1) pic.twitter.com/UXpTuyz50e — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) October 26, 2023

Scarecrow is one of Batman's longest-tenured villains, originally debuting in 1941 as part of World's Finest Comics. Also known as Dr. Jonathan Crane, the villain was a brilliant psychologist who became obsessed with understanding fear after being bullied and abused in his younger days. It would lead the doctor to create a potent “fear toxin” he would use to exploit people's fears, which he would ultimately use to terrorize the people of Gotham as the Scarecrow.

Given his history within Batman's rogues gallery, Scarecrow has managed to jump off the comic book page in various iterations over the years, from the 90s animated series to the more recent Arkham games. He made his proper big-screen debut in 2005's Batman Begins, where he was portrayed by Cillian Murphy and served as the film's secondary antagonist behind Liam Neeson's Ra's Al Ghul.

A Scarecrow film would be the second spin-off set within Reeves' isolated slice of the DC universe following the rise of one of the Dark Knight's most notorious enemies, The Penguin, in a standalone Max original series. The series is set to follow the gangster in the aftermath of The Batman as he rises within Gotham's criminal underworld to become one of the city's most powerful kingpins. Colin Farrell will once again play The Penguin in the eight-episode series set to release in 2024.