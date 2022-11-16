Published November 16, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

MAD Lions had an underwhelming showing at Worlds 2022 and are surely looking to improve on their roster. Are these changes an upgrade or are they digging a deeper hole?

MAD Lions LoL LEC 2023 Roster

Top Lane

Kim “Chasy” Dong-hyeon will be acquired from X7 Esports, a team in the European Regional League. He began his professional career in Korea’s LCK and played under DAMWON Gaming for about a year before joining X7 in the ERL.

He replaces İrfan Berk “Armut” Tükek who is rumored to join Dignitas in the LCS.

Jungle

Javier Prades “Elyoya” Batalla will remain as MAD Lions’ jungler. He joined the org in November 2020, and his contract does not expire until after the 2023 season. Under MAD, he has made multiple international appearances, and even made Semifinals in MSI last year.

Mid Lane

Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer only joined in from Fnatic earlier this year, but quickly melded into the team. His contract with MAD Lions doesn’t end until after the 2024 season, and MAD didn’t show any intention of trading him away either, so we’ll most likely see more of Nisqy this year.

Bot Lane

Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság will return to MAD Lions after initially departing in November 2021, according to LEC Wooloo. Apparently, he also had the choice to become Fnatic’s bot laner instead, but declined and joined a more familiar team instead.

He will take the spot of William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen. who has parted ways with the organization. UNF0RGIVEN’s destination is unknown as of now.

Support

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov completes this MAD Lions roster. Despite his long professional career, he has only played for two teams: Unicorns of Love and Fnatic. He spent about four years in UOL, and then moved to Fnatic in 2017, which he has played for since. His long stay in Fnatic made him somewhat of a franchise player; his name synonymous to the team. After Fnatic promoted their academy support to the main team, Hylissang was allowed to search for a team and landed on MAD Lions.

MAD’s previous support is Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser, who is rumored to have reached an agreement with Team Vitality.