Published November 14, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

After the failure of their “superteam,” Team Vitality once again rebuilds around their superstar midlaner for the upcoming 2023 season.

They also bring in an import from the LCK Challengers, as well as what many thought was a franchise player for a different LEC team.

Team Vitality LoL LEC 2023 Roster

Top Lane

To start off their roster, Team Vitality will be importing Kyeong “Photon” Gyu-tae, from T1 Challengers. Photon began his professional career in October of 2019, as part of Gen.G Academy. He then went on to join LSB Challengers after a year, before heading to T1 Challengers. As such, playing as Vitality’s top laner will be his debut as part of a main region team. Photon’s T1 team finished third in the LCK CL 2022 Summer Playoffs, and the T1 name in itslef is bound to turn heads towards this player.

Barney “Alphari” Morris, Vitality’s top laner before Photon, has announced that he will be taking time off from professional play. Alphari will also be role swapping to mid and moving to Brazil, according to his tweet.

Jungle

Zhou “Bo” Yangbo joined alongside Vitality’s other jungler, Kang “Haru” Min-seung earlier this year. However, Haru played all of the games for VIT in the Summer split, leaving Bo free to dominate solo queue with crazy win rates.

Bo was initially a member of FunPlus Phoenix until he was suspended for the first half of 2021 after he was found guilty of match-fixing. He eventually left FPX and was unable to find a team for a year.

No information about Haru’s next team is currently available, however his contract with Vitality ends until after the 2023 season.

Mid Lane

Luka “Perkz” Perković needs no introduction. One of the most prominent names in the LEC, and even in Western League of Legends as a whole, Perkz was one of the players who constantly pushed the standard on what it meant to be a good player. After his joining for the 2022 season, it was obvious that Team Vitality wanted to build a team around him – to make the most out of the star player. Despite this, they failed to produce results for the year. Perkz is effectively the only one left from Vitality’s 2022 roster.

Bot Lane

Matúš “Neon” Jakubčík, previously Misfits Gaming’s bot laner, will be playing for Team Vitality this year. Following the loss of Misfits’ LEC spot, Neon has found a new home in Vitality. The Slovakian bot laner has had a long career which began in 2015. As part of Misfits this year, they made both playoffs, but failed to make it past the semifinals.

He will be taking the vacated spot of Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság, who will return to MAD Lions after a year with Vitality. This is two years premature of his contract with VIT expiring, which is dated until the end of 2024.

Support

Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser is the final piece of the Team Vitality puzzle. He has played for MAD Lions since its creation in 2019, and Vitality is only his third team overall in his professional career. He was part of all of MAD’s achievements, and his presence alone makes this Team Vitality LoL roster a powerhouse of its own.

Labros “Labrov” Papoutsakis, Vitality’s previous support, has found a new home in Team BDS, despite the GCD saying that his contract with VIT ends after the 2024 season.