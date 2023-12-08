Russel Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon are set to star in the upcoming historical film Nurember directed by James Vanderbilt.

Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon are set to star in the upcoming historical film Nuremberg, Deadline reported.

The film will be written and directed by James Vanderbilt. The script is based on 2013 The Nazi and the Psychiatrist: Hermann Göring, Dr. Douglas M. Kelley, and a Fatal Meeting of Minds at the End of WWII by Jack el-Hai.

The story follows American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley (Malek), who has to determine whether the Nazi prisoners are deemed fit to stand trial for crimes they committed during the war. He goes toe-to-toe with Hermann Göring (Crowe), the chief of the Luftwaffe (air force) high command and Hitler's Reichsmarshall. Shannon plays the chief prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials, Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson.

The Nuremberg trials: a quick overview

The Nuremberg (or Nürnberg) trials were held by the Allied powers against the representatives of Germany's Nazi Party for their crimes during World War II. It started on Nov. 20, 1945 and ended on Oct. 1, 1946, according to the Encylopaedia Brittanica.

The trials started with 24 defendants at Nuremberg. After 216 sessions in court, 22 verdicts were handed in. There were three acquittals, four imprisonment sentences from 10 to 20 years, three life imprisonment sentences and 12 were sentenced to death by hanging. One of the defendants committed suicide while he was in prison. Another was deemed physically and mentally unfit to stand trial.

Ten of the 12 sentenced to death were hanged. One was tried in absentia as he disappeared after Hitler's death. Göring committed suicide before he could be executed.

In a statement, Vanderbilt said, “What an absolute honor it is to be working with such a tremendously talented group of actors. Our partners at Bluestone and Walden have been incredibly supportive, and I cannot wait to bring this amazing true story to the screen.”

Crowe most recently starred in The Pope's Exorcist. He will next be in Marvel's Kraven the Hunter.

Malek was in the ensemble cast of Oppenheimer as David Hill. He produced and starred in his next film, spy thriller The Amateur.

Shannon was recently nominated for an Emmy for his role in George & Mary opposite Jessica Chastain. He will star in the upcoming The Bikeriders with Tom Hardy and Austin Butler.