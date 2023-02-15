If there’s a path for Russell Westbrook to join the Los Angeles Clippers, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks the explosive guard should take it.

For Shaq, the Clippers appear to be the perfect fit for Russ since he should be able to connect better with head coach Ty Lue. Not to mention that he provides exactly what the Clips need: playmaking and energy. While the LA franchise did get Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets at the trade deadline, they are still missing a true starting point guard.

“I think Russ should go to the Clippers. Him and Ty Lue speak the same language. The good thing about Ty Lue is he knows how to relate to some players. Ty Lue is going to put him in a position to succeed. Russ is the type of guy that you can’t control, but you don’t wanna control,” O’Neal shared as he compared Russ to Dennis Rodman, via Bleacher Report.

“Russ is gonna give you the assists. He’s gonna give you energy. He’s gonna make some mistakes, but sometimes you just have to let him go. He’s not the player that you control.”

The Clippers have not really shown that much interest in Russell Westbrook, although Paul George publicly recruited him and shared his belief that he can “improve the team.” Several players from the Clips were also said to be open to the idea of taking Russ should he reach a buyout with the Utah Jazz, but no movement has been made so far.

Westbrook was traded to the Jazz in the deal that sent D’Angelo Russell back to the Los Angeles Lakers. The expectations are he’s going to reach a buyout agreement with Utah, but almost a week since the trade deadline, nothing has materialized. It has created a cloud of uncertainty around Westbrook’s future, and recent reports indicate that there isn’t really a spot for him among NBA teams.

For now, NBA fans can only wait and see what will happen to Westbrook and his NBA career.