Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was an armorer on the set of Rust during the incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, per court documents obtained by People.
“This is not a case where Hannah Gutierrez made one mistake, and that one mistake was accidental — putting a live round into that gun,” prosecutor Kari Morrissey told jurors per ABC News. “This case is about constant, neverending, safety failures that resulted in the death of a human being and nearly killed another.”
“The astonishing lack of diligence with regard to gun safety is without question a significant cause of the death of Halyna Hutchins.”
A comment from Gutierrez Reed and her lawyers have not reacted to the news at the time of this writing.
What Hannah Gutierrez Reed Lawyers Have Said
Back in January, Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed, wrote in a statement, “Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter.”
“These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts,” they added. “We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”
In August, Bowles wrote in a statement that she was ready for trial.
“Ms. Gutierrez has pled not guilty to all charges and is preparing for her day in court,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “She looks forward to her day in court, and to having the conduct of everyone on set fully examined.”
Alec Baldwin Rust Charges & Other Charges
First assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2023. Three months later, the charges were dropped. However, he is now facing involuntary manslaughter (negligent use of a firearm). He has pleaded not guilty.
Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, wrote in his statement per The Independent, “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”
A date of Aug. 6 was set for his trial.