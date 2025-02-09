Rutgers basketball dropped a tough game to Maryland on Sunday, and star freshman Ace Bailey missed most of the second half. Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell says Bailey was battling an illness, that has riddled his team.

“(Bailey) has the same thing all these guys have had. So, he’s been sick and couldn’t go, really tried, love him for the effort,” Pikiell said after the game, per The Daily Targum.

Rutgers lost to Maryland, 90-81. Bailey had four points, four rebounds and three assists in the limited minutes he received.

The Scarlet Knights are struggling through a difficult season. Rutgers basketball is now 12-12 after losing to Maryland, and in danger of missing the NCAA tournament.

Rutgers basketball is led by their freshman this season

Rutgers is led this season by star freshmen Bailey and Dylan Harper. The two players have had some spectacular performances, and helped Rutgers win some games. The Scarlet Knights entered the Maryland game coming off of a quality win over Illinois.

Harper finished the Maryland contest with 20 points for Rutgers. He was returning from an injury, so fans of the team are clearly happy he's back in the lineup. Still, it wasn't enough to win the game for a team now desperate to make a run.

“We do a great job helping each other, but when you’re down guys who make such an impact on the game, it’s hard to win – but there were obviously a lot of chances we had,” Harper said, per the Asbury Park Press.

Rutgers needs to win nearly every game left on the schedule, and go on a run in the Big Ten Tournament to get into March Madness. It's got to be difficult for Scarlet Knights fans, who see players have to move in and out of the lineup.

“It’s just been that kind of year,” Pikiell said. “You can’t plan these things. (Bailey) was trying hard. We didn’t have J-Will for some games; he had the same thing. It’s kind going through our team. It’s real. You just play with the guys you got.”

Bailey is the team's leading scorer and rebounder, so the team needs him back. He's averaging more than 20 points and close to eight rebounds a contest. The Rutgers star was limited to 24 minutes against Maryland.

“He just tried to gut it out,” Pikiell said. “You’ve got to have great energy in these games and it’s hard to do that when you’re not feeling well. So it’s something we’ve got to deal with. He’ll have a couple of days here to heal up.”

Rutgers basketball next hosts Iowa on Wednesday.