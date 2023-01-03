By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights boosted their March Madness resume with a massive Quadrant 1 win Monday night, with Rutgers basketball beating No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers on the road, 65-64.

The excitement poured in after the victory for Rutgers basketball, as it extended its win streak to four games while also picking up its second win in Big Ten play. However, Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell tried his best to pump the brakes and keep his team focused and grounded by reminding Rutgers that the toughest part is still ahead of them, per ESPN.

The Scarlet Knights, in the Pikiell era, have defeated 14 ranked opponents, upset a No. 1 team for the first time in school history and now they’ve done it again. Rutgers appears headed to a school-record third straight NCAA tournament.

“We’re three games into the best league in the country,” Pikiell said. “We’re good, but it’s a long, long season.”

It’s the second season in a row in which Rutgers basketball victimized No. 1 Purdue. Led by Ron Harper Jr., the Scarlet Knights defeated the Boilermakers in December 2021 at home, 70-68. This time around, with Harper now in the NBA, Rutgers basketball’s hero was Cam Spencer, who scored 14 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with under 15 seconds remaining in regulation.

Rutgers basketball is currently unranked but it’s No. 16 on KenPom and also has a NET rank of 16.

The Scarlet Knights will take two days of rest after taking down the Boilermakers before playing the Maryland Terrapins at home on Thursday back home in Piscataway.