Rutgers football offense dealt crushing Noah Vedral, Aaron Young blow ahead of season opener vs Boston College

Rutgers Football is prepared to kickoff their college football season against Boston College on Saturday. However, they will do it without three key offensive weapons. ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel reports that QB Noah Vedral, RB Aaron Young, and TE Matt Alaimo are all expected to miss the game. He also reports that all three players are week-to-week and that Rutgers will likely use multiple quarterbacks given the absence of Vedral.

The Scarlet Knights were already expected to be underdogs on the road. But these notable absences only add to their underdog status. Upsetting the odds will prove to be quite the challenge.

Gavin Wimsatt is the favorite to start at QB for Rutgers football. Evan Simon could also be an option. Even if Simon does not start, he will likely see playing time. Head coach Greg Schiano previously hinted at a platoon QB situation, per nj.com.

“Whatever it takes to give us the best chance to win,” Schiano said. “(Offensive coordinator) Sean (Gleeson), myself and the offensive staff, if we feel that’s the best way to win a game, then we’ll play multiple guys. If not, we’ll just play one.”

The decision to utilize a QB platoon became straight-forward with Noah Vedral out. The absences of Aaron Young and Matt Alaimo can’t be ignored either. Young led Rutgers football in touchdowns a season ago. Alaimo is a key part of the offense at the tight end position.

There is no question that the Scarlet Knights will struggle trying to win this football game against Boston College. But Greg Schiano will do everything in his power to lead them to an upset victory on the road.