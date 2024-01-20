It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with an Rutgers vs. Illinois prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Illinois and Rutgers will face off for the second time this season. Illinois took the first matchup, winning 76-58 on the road in New Jersey. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with an Illinois-Rutgers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Rutgers have lost three of their last five Big Ten games, dropping decisions to Michigan State, Iowa, and Ohio State. Their two wins over that stretch were at home, while their three losses came on the road. Rutgers is 1-4 on the road this season, with their only loss at home at the hands of Illinois. Rutgers doesn't have much offensive firepower coming out of their lineup. Aundre Hyatt leads the team with 12.3 points per game and only has two other players averaging double-digits. Their defense is anchored by Clifford Omoruyi, who averages 3.4 blocks per game.

Illinois has parlayed a 13-4 record into a No.14 ranking and a third-place position in the Big Ten. They lost their last Big Ten home game, dropping a 76-67 decision to Maryland as nine-point favorites. They've lost two of five games, with Purdue also handing them a loss. Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. returned to the team after being suspended indefinitely in late December. Shannon averaged 21.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists before his absence. Head coach Brad Underwood told reporters Saturday that he will not be in the starting lineup in his return. Illinois didn't miss him as much as people assumed, as they had a 4-2 record and averaged more points per possession.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Rutgers: +13 (-110)

Moneyline: (+640)

Illinois: -13 (-110)

Moneyline: (-1000)

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Illinois

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Illinois hasn't had the same success in the win/loss column since Terrence Shannon Jr. left the team. They averaged more points per possession but only won four of six games. Shannon returns to the lineup, which will cause more confusion in the rotation for Brad Underwood's team. Rutgers doesn't have the best track record on the road this season, so betting on Rutgers would be a result of fading Illinois more than backing Rutgers.

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

Illinois is performing well against the spread this season. They hold a 10-5-2 record this season, while Rutgers's record is just 8-9. Rutgers failed to cover the spread in six of their last ten games, while Illinois has seven covers and a push in that same span. You need to look no further than their earlier matchup this season. Rutgers hosted Illinois, a position where they have a much favorable record this season. However, Illinois handed them their only loss at the RAC this season, blowing them out by 18 points as 1.5-point underdogs. Illinois also handed Rutgers a nine-point loss last season at the State Farm Center.

The Rutgers offense is amongst the worst in college basketball this season. They are 307th in scoring offense, averaging 68.6 points per game. Illinois is allowing even less, ranking 91st with 67.8 points allowed per game. Rutgers' issue is their ability to shoot the ball. They are 355th in the nation with a 39% field goal percentage. Illinois does a great job of making shooting difficult, ranking 25th while limiting opponents to 39.5%.

Final Rutgers-Illinois Prediction & Pick

The best indication that Illinois is a difficult matchup for Rutgers is their recent matchup this season. The RAC isn't an easy place to play, as shown by Rutgers' 9-1 record at home. Illinois entered New Jersey and put a hurting on Rutgers, proving they weren't scared of the home-court advantage. Illinois is 9-2 at home, and Rutgers is an abysmal 1-4 on the road. Take the Fighting Illini to sweep the season series home on Sunday afternoon.

Final Rutgers-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Illinois -13 (-110)