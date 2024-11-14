ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Rutgers-Maryland prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rutgers-Maryland.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights rescued themselves last weekend. Their season was unraveling. They had looked really bad for several weeks. They lost at home to UCLA. They got blown out by USC. They were crushed a few weeks earlier by Wisconsin. They were plummeting and showed no signs of being able to stop their losing skid. Somehow, they were able to gather themselves and defeat Minnesota, 26-19. The Rutgers defense had given up at least 35 points in three straight games, but it developed a backbone versus the Gophers and showed a level of fire which had been missing over the past month. Minnesota does not have an elite offense, and Rutgers was able to exploit the weak points in that attack.

Rutgers, having endured a four-game losing streak after starting the season 4-0, is now 5-4 and one win away from clinching bowl eligibility. This game against Maryland might be RU's best chance of earning a bowl bid, though neither of the final two opponents, Illinois and Michigan State, are overwhelmingly tough. Rutgers basically has three chances to win, but none of these games are games in which Rutgers will be a clear-cut favorite. These are all jump balls, and Rutgers has to grab one of them to have a successful season.

Maryland is 4-5, meaning that the Terrapins have to win twice, not merely once, to gain bowl eligibility. With Iowa and then Penn State on the schedule after this Rutgers game, it's going to be really hard for Maryland to make a bowl if it doesn't win this game. Both teams need it, but Maryland definitely does need it more.

Rutgers-Maryland Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Maryland won, 42-24.

Overall Series: Maryland leads the all-time series, 12-7.

Why Rutgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers got back on track this past week against Minnesota. This team looked more like the side which started the season 4-0. Rutgers got back to playing physical and effective defense. Given that Maryland is not especially imposing in the trenches and does not have the kind of muscle which can shove around a relatively equal opponent, Rutgers should be able to win the battle up front and, at the very least, keep this game close. Rutgers is not going to be overpowered. As long as the Scarlet Knights don't commit untimely mistakes and can be even in turnover differential, they should be able to cover. They are getting almost six points, so in a game which is expected to be close, going with the spread underdog naturally makes sense. You have more margin for error betting on the dog than the favorite in this kind of situation.

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Terps need this game a lot more than Rutgers does. They will be the more desperate team, and that will show up on the scoreboard.

Final Rutgers-Maryland Prediction & Pick

We have no idea who is winning this game. Neither team has been consistent this season. Stay away from this game.

Final Rutgers-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Rutgers +5.5