The Big Ten takes the court on Thursday night as Rutgers visits Purdue. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Rutgers-Purdue prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Rutgers is 14-11 on the year and ninth in the Big Ten with a 6-8 conference record. They have won four of their last five games overall, including wins over Wisconsin and Northwestern. Still, last time out, they faced Minnesota. It was a tight game early, with the game tied at half. Minnesota went on a 6-0 run to start the half, and then a second one later in the half to build a lead. Rutgers would fall 81-70

Meanwhile, Purdue is 22-3 on the year, and 12-3 in conference play, first in the Big Ten. Last time out, they had their nine-game winning streak snapped. They played Ohio State in the game and would be down five at the half. While Ohio State held onto the lead most of the second half, Purdue would come back and make it a one-point game with under two minutes left. Ohio State would hold on though, upsetting Purdue 73-69. This will be the second time these two have faced. It was a tight first outing, but Purdue would hold on to a 68-60 win on the road.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Rutgers-Purdue Odds

Rutgers: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1100

Purdue: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2500

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers ranks 83rd in KenPoms adjusted efficiency this year. They have struggled on offense, ranking 275th in adjusted efficiency this year, but they have been amazing on defense. Rutgers ranks second in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Rutgers is 304th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 356th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Jeremiah Williams comes in with 13.2 points per game this year, and 4.0 assists per game. He has played in just five games this year, but all five are recent games in which he has been solid. Meanwhile, Aundre Hyatt comes in with 11.0 points per game this year but is shooting just 38.1 percent this year. Clifford Omoruyi rounds out the top scorers, coming in with 11.2 points per game this year, while he is shooting 51.7 percent this year. Further, Derek Simpson is second on the team with 3.2 assists per game this year while having 9.6 points per game this year.

Rutgers is 47th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 34th in offensive rebounds per game, but 136th in offensive rebounding rate this year. Clifford Omoruyi comes in leading the way with 9.0 rebounds per game this year. He has been solid on the offensive glass. He has almost three rebounds per game on the offensive side of the glass. Jeremiah Williams also has been solid with 5.2 rebounds per game in his five games so far this year.

Rutgers is 22nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 19th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Derek Simpson leads the way here, coming in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while Jamichael Davis has 1.1 steals per game on the season.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is number three in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings while sitting second in adjusted offensive efficiency and 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency. They have also faced the hardest schedule according to Ken Pom, coming away with just three losses on the year. Further, Purdue is seventh in the nation in points per game while sitting sixth in assists per game this year. They are also 12th in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. They have been led by Zach Edey.

Edey comes into the game with 23.2 points per game this year. That is good for third in the nation this year, while his shooting percentage of 61.3 percent is 20th in the nation. Edey has 22 or more points in each of his last three games. Meanwhile, Braden Smith comes in with 12.8 points per game this year, while also having 7.2 assists per game on the year. Lance Jones has also been solid this year, he comes into the game with 12.8 points per game this year.

Purdue has been solid in the rebounding game as well, sitting fifth in the nation in rebounds per game. Further, they are eight in defensive rounds per game as well. Edey and Smith lead the way there too. Edey is averaging 11.9 rebounds per game this year, third in the nation. He has been dominating the boards. Edey has double-digit rebounds in each of his last ten games. Meanwhile, Braden Smith has 5.7 rebounds per game this year.

On defense, Purdue is 109th in points against per game this year but they are 53rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Once again, the story on defense is Edey and Smith. Edey comes in with 2.3 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Smith has 1.67 steals per game on the season. Further, Lance Jones also has 1.3 steals per game this year.

Final Rutgers-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Purdue has not been covering much as of late with such large spreads. They have covered in just two of their last six games, including failing to cover against Rutgers the last time thye faced. Rutgers also has covered just three times in their last six games, though. Still, Purdue matches up well here against Rutgers. Zach Edey will be able to dominate the glass on defense, which will slow down the Rutgers offense and their second-chance points. Take Purdue in this one.

Final Rutgers-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -16.5 (-110)