Published November 14, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

The release date of RWBY: Arrowfell has been announced by developer WayForward.

RWBY: Arrowfell Release Date: November 15, 2022



RWBY: Arrowfell is the latest game in the RWBY franchise since RWBY: Grimm Eclipse back in 2016. This game was first officially announced during the RWBY panel in RTX at Home in 2021. Later on, further details were released that showed the various character designs, gameplay and the artworks.

Unlike its predecessor, is a side-scroller action-adventure game. The game lets the player use and switch between the four members of Team RWBY. They use their signature weapons and their respective Semblances to battle different kinds of foes. Players build up the members of Team RWBY by using them in various combat situations and puzzles. With how different the fighting styles of each team member of Team RWBY is, each character will bring a different experience to the game.

Currently, fans are currently hyped around this game considering that the setting and story of this game are considered canon since it takes place during RWBY Volume 7. The game also features new cutscenes from the original creators of the show as well as a brand new theme by Jeff William with vocals by Casey Lee Williams.

The game features an interactive environment that gives the players puzzles to solve and different types of enemies to overcome. The characters in the game are also familiar faces to the fans as they will get to interact with familiar characters such as Penny, Winter, General Ironwood and the Ace Operatives.

With the RWBY franchise finally getting a brand new game after 6 years and a respectable game company such as WayForward being the game developer, fans are sure to be excited to get their hands on this.

RWBY: Arrowfell will launch on November 15 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

RWBY: Arrowfell’s release date is on November 15, 2022.