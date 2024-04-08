A new Ryan Coogler supernatural thriller that's untitled has been announced. Plus, it has a stellar cast, with Loki's Wunmi Mosaku and Michael B. Jordan as stars.
THR reported on this new project, which experienced bidding wars in January. Delroy Lindo and Jack O'Connell closed deals to be part of the film for the Coogler-directed feature last week. And now, more cast has been announced.
As for Mosaku, the Nigerian-born actress is best known for her part of Ruby Baptiste in Lovecraft Country and as Hunter B-15 in MCU's Loki.
For her acting, she was nominated for the BAFTA for Best Actress and won the BIFA Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a British Independent Film for her role as Rial in the film His House (2o20).
She may be one of the leads in the new film as the wife of Jordan's character. Jordan might have two roles in the project: twin brothers. So, there's no telling what brother she'd be married to.
Jordan is best known for playing Adonis Creed in Creed and Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. His breakout roles were in TV, playing Wallace in HBO's The Wire (2002). Also, he was cast as Reggie Montgomery in ABC's All My Children from 2003-2006. Other credits include parts in Friday Night Lights, Chronicle, That Awkward Moment, Fantastic Four, and Just Mercy.
About the new unnamed project
The new project is a bit under wraps. The studio and director have not released too many details. However, it's supposedly set in the South during the Jim Crow era, and it's rumored that vampires and other Southern folklore may be a big part of the plot. It's described as a genre feature.
The movie is so tightly under wraps that executives and buyers had to trek to Beverly Hills offices of WME agency (that represents Coogler and Jordan) to get a glimpse of the script.
So, what will the movie look like? There's no telling. If there's Southern folklore involved, maybe there's something along the lines of Robert Johnson's and the story of the Crossroads, where he allegedly sold his soul to the devil. Or, maybe it'll consist of creepy alligators. All this said, with vampires in the mix, that's all we need. It could have the same feeling as Interview with a Vampire, which took place in New Orleans.
As for the director, Coogler is a hot commodity in Hollywood. He's behind Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which generated $1.34 billion globally and had a Best Picture nomination. Plus, he gave a boost in the arm to the Rocky franchise with Creed. He's collaborated with Jordan several times (including with Creed), so the pair work well together.
It'll be interesting to see how this all comes together. With details under such close guard, there's a lot of anticipation to know more about this intriguing new Ryan Coogler project.
Currently, there's a release date of March 7, 2025.