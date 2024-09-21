Ryan Garcia has been relentless in his trolling of Devin Haney following Haney's past connection to Diddy, especially after the music mogul’s recent arrest on serious charges, per TMZ. Diddy faces allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering tied to so-called “Freak Off” parties, and the sight of Haney alongside Diddy in past photos opened the floodgates for Garcia's jabs on social media.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Garcia shared that while he enjoys a good laugh, he recognizes the seriousness of the situation. “We’re laughing, but it’s a very serious matter,” he stated, emphasizing his hope for justice for the alleged victims involved. Despite the humor he finds in the situation, he underscored that the stakes are high and that he genuinely hopes for a resolution for those affected.

This trolling comes during Garcia's suspension from boxing, a period that has left him with time to focus on other aspects of his life, including his rivalry with Haney.

No Rematch for Garcia and Haney

In light of their previous bout in April, Garcia confirmed he will not entertain a rematch with Haney. Following Haney’s insistence that any rematch must meet specific conditions, Garcia clearly stated that Haney will have to “live that left hook nightmare” from their last fight. Garcia capitalized on the memory of their encounter, where he knocked Haney down six times, three of which were officially counted by the referee.

Garcia's comments hint at Haney's ongoing struggle with that defeat. He pointed out that losing to him could haunt Haney for years, comparing it to a war veteran's trauma. Garcia’s perspective reveals a belief that Haney’s chance to redeem himself has slipped away, particularly since any upcoming fight likely won't generate the same financial reward as a rematch against Garcia would have.

In his interviews, Haney has downplayed his loss, even suggesting that Garcia’s performance-enhancing drugs played a role in his defeat. Such statements indicate that Haney may not fully accept the reality of his situation, a sentiment Garcia didn’t hold back from addressing. “It must be exhausting trying to twist reality just to avoid admitting defeat,” Garcia fired back on social media. He challenged Haney to focus on self-improvement rather than making excuses.

As the rivalry intensifies and both fighters move forward in their careers, it remains unclear whether Haney will shake off the weight of his loss. For now, Ryan Garcia seems focused on bigger opportunities, leaving Haney to grapple with the aftermath of their clash in the ring.