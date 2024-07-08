Ryan Garcia has found himself at the center of a social media storm after making a series of controversial comments about race, religion, and drug use, reported by World Boxing News. The 25-year-old boxer, who has a massive following, faced severe backlash, leading to widespread criticism and concern from fans and the boxing community.

Ryan Garcia recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. During a social media outburst, Garcia made several controversial remarks that many believe were influenced by alcohol and drugs. His comments on race and religion ignited a firestorm of criticism. Following this, Garcia was seen at his brother Sean’s fight on the undercard of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal. However, he was ejected after a heated exchange with fans who were unhappy with his previous statements.

In the wake of the backlash, Garcia initially announced his intention to enter rehab, hoping to address his issues and make amends. This decision was seen as a positive step by many who were concerned about his well-being.

Change of plans for Ryan Garcia

Surprisingly, less than 24 hours later, Garcia retracted his statement about going to rehab. In a video posted on social media, Garcia explained that his new focus would be on training his brother, Sean, who had just lost to Amado Vargas.

“I’ve decided to be a head trainer,” Garcia announced. “Since I’m banned from boxing, I can still train fighters. Hit me up, young and old fighters.”

Despite the controversy, Garcia shifted his attention to helping his brother. He confidently declared that he would be Sean’s head trainer for a rematch against Vargas.

“Sean may have taken an L, but here’s the great news about that,” Garcia said. “I wasn’t in his corner, and the Vargas brothers are 1-0 on us. It’s okay. We’ll call for the rematch, and I’ll be the head trainer. Amado, what’s good?”

Garcia even detailed the training regimen he plans for Sean, which includes a controversial suggestion. “Ostarine alcohol and the right hook for Sean is the regimen I’m currently working on. And then there will be a permanent ban after he makes fifty million.”

Social media advice

Garcia’s most controversial statement came when he advised his followers to microdose mushrooms. “I suggest everyone microdoses shrooms,” he said, causing an immediate uproar on social media.

The reaction was swift and overwhelmingly negative. Comments on his video reflected deep concern, with many urging Sean to distance himself from his brother until he gets clean. One particularly worried parent wrote, “Ryan, my son is your biggest fan. He is only 10 years old, and now he is begging me to let him microdose. Can you please FaceTime him immediately? I'm freaking out 😭”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has tried to intervene. He reached out to Garcia with a video message from boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez, urging him to reconsider his actions and seek help. So far, these attempts have not resulted in any significant change.

Ryan Garcia’s future in boxing and his personal life is uncertain. While he seems committed to training his brother and possibly other fighters, his recent behavior has raised serious concerns about his judgment and well-being.

The boxing community and fans alike are watching closely. Many hope that Garcia will eventually recognize the need for professional help and make the necessary changes to get back on track.

Ryan Garcia’s recent social media outburst and subsequent controversial comments have placed him in a precarious position. While he has expressed a desire to train his brother and other fighters, his advice to microdose mushrooms and erratic behavior have raised red flags. The boxing world hopes for a positive turnaround in Garcia’s life, but only time will tell if he will seek the help he appears to need.