Ryan Lochte celebrated their first 4th of July with his newborn daughter Georgia June Lochte. The former Olympic swimmer shared a series of photos to his joint Instagram with wife Kayla showing off his new family of five, per People. His newborn daughter, born in June, celebrated her first Independence Day at just a few weeks old.

“HAPPY 4TH OF JULY~~ First family photo of 5 ~~,” Ryan Lochte, 38, and his wife captioned the photos posted on Tuesday, along with the hashtags #godblessamerica #4thofjuly.

In the first 4th of July photo, Lochte’s son Caiden Zane, 6, held onto his dad’s arm with a big grin, and his sister Liv Rae, 4, looked a bit less thrilled than her older brother. But the star of the show was in Kayla's arms, Georgia, resting peacefully. And in the second photo, it featured a red, white, and blue giant family photo.

Kayla, 31, also posted to her Instagram stories with a closeup of her husband. Over his photo, she jokingly wrote, “@ryanlochte becoming a silver fox over here 🤣we’re all giving him grey hairs.”

These weren't the first photos of their newborn baby. In June the happy parents shared the first photos of their child to Instagram with the caption: “Georgia June Lochte. 8 pounds of perfection. 6•21•23 — Thank you God for another miracle of life.”

“[We’re] thrilled. We are so excited,” Kayla told Us Weekly. “Ryan is such a great dad; I can’t wait to see him as a father to 3. He’s so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him.”

“I am excited as well, [but] I am more of the worrier, the strict one, the not-as-fun parent, let’s just say. It makes for a good balance,” she said.