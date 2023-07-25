Anyone concerned that there haven't been enough nostalgic 1980s era TV reboots lately can sleep easier tonight upon hearing the news that Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Channel is planning on bringing back the quirky family sitcom ALF that ran on NBC from 1986-1990.

ALF, a wise guy alien from the planet Melmac who ends up crash-landing on Earth in the Tanner family's garage, was memorably voiced by Paul Fusco, who also served as the show's co-creator, writer, producer and director. Fusco will be part of the reboot as well, which begins airing on Reynolds' Maximum Effort Channel on Saturday, July 29.

The reboot will not consist of traditional full-length episodes. Rather, the channel is planning to air old ALF episodes alongside ALF-featured shorts advertising brands such as Mint Mobile and Hims. The deal is the result of a partnership between Reynolds, Fusco and the newly rebranded Shout! Studios.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Reynolds put out a statement saying, “At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining.” He added, “Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios, and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life.”

The Maximum Effort Channel's marathon, called the ALF “Caturday” Marathon because of the alien's predilection for devouring cats, will feature original ALF episodes, the ALF-featuring sponsored content, and Maximum Effort's Podcats: The Pawdcast. The channel is available through Fubo, Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+, and Xumo Play.

It's no wonder Ryan Reynolds is nostalgic for shows like ALF. The actor famously got his big break in another popular TV sitcom, Two Guys and a Girl.