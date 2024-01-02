She definitely was excited.

On New Year's Eve, Ryan Seacrest announced the first Powerball winner of 2024. And the winner was quite excited.

The winner collapsed upon hearing the news that she won, Deadline reports. Don't worry, though — she's fine.

The winner of $1 million, Pamela Bradshaw, was so excited she fell on stage. Immediately after, she appeared to smother Seacrest in kisses while saying, “Oh my God!”

Bradshaw found out she won when a ball in a see-through container dropped, revealing her number, which was one.

The time is finally here… 👀 Our Powerball First Millionaire of the Year is… Pamela Bradshaw from North Carolina! #PowerballRockinEve #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/2FcQXhWr0A — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2024

Seacrest told her, “First time in New York City, and you're walking away a millionaire.”

This was all part of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve that Ryan hosted throughout the night.

The end-of-year special began in the 1950s, but became a staple of New Year's when Dick Clark took it over in the '70s. It has been the number one New Year's Eve special for 30 years, according to Good Housekeeping.

Ryan has been hosting since 2005 since Clark passed away in 2012.

This year included performances by Aqua, Doechi, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monae, Loud Luxury, and Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Chic's Nile Rodgers, Paul Russell, Renee Rapp, with guest appearances by Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars, Billboard reports.

Additionally, Cardi B performed from Miami, NewJeans put on a show from South Korea, Post Malone played in Vegas, and Ivy Queen performed from Puerto Rico.

It was an entertaining night, and Pamela Bradshaw's excitement in winning helped add to the celebration. Ryan Seacrest seemed to enjoy the moment, too.