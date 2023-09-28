LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka is doing a great job at adding more hype to the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Koepka, who's one of the most colorful pros today, turned heads again recently when he delivered a subtle shot for the rest of the field about players' abilities to handle high-pressure situations.

See, Koepka was asked Wednesday about how many of the 24 guys on the Ryder Cup field he believes have the capacity to convert confidence into actual success when it matters the most on the course.

Here's his reply (h/t Christopher Powers of Gold Digest):

“Very few. False confidence, I think.”

Just like in other sports, coming through in the clutch in golf will always be easier said than done. It's one thing to express confidence, and it's completely another thing to actually slay the nerves and deliver the goods when there's tremendous pressure on one's shoulder.

“Guys should believe in themselves, but everybody else has got to be thinking that they don't,” Koepka elaborated. “That's why I think that way. You've got to think you're the best player on the golf course, best player on the team, best player in that current time, and if you don't, then there's something wrong with you.”

Brooks Koepka, the only LIV Golf player who's part of this year's Ryder Cup, is joined on Team USA's roster by Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, and Brian Harman.