Persona 5 Royal – Ryuji Sakamoto Confidant Guide

Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Chariot Confidant Ryuji Sakamoto guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Ryuji Sakamoto Confidant Guide

Ryuji Sakamoto is the Chariot Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. Maxing out his Confidant unlocks the fusion of Chi You. The player will also receive an item from him near the end of the game which will unlock the abilities “Harisen Recovery” and “Stealth Dash” once Ryuji’s Confidant is unlocked in New Game Plus.

His special hangout event happens when you take him to Ogikubo. He has another Hangout event, where he invites Joker to the Ichigaya fishing pond.

Ryuji Sakamoto Availability

Time can be spent with Ryuji on all days of the week during the Day cycle. On Rainy days, Ryuji is available whether it is Day or Night. He can be found on either the stairway near Joker’s classroom on the second floor of Shujin Academy or the arcade on Central Street in Shibuya.

Note that some events in the game may override this.

Ryuji Sakamoto Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – N/A

Rank 2 – Punk Talk If negotiation with an upbeat Shadow fails, you can try again.

Rank 3 – Follow Up Chance to perform a follow-up attack if Joker’s attack does not down the enemy.

Rank 4 – Stealth Dash Makes you less likely to be found in the Metaverse while dashing.

Rank 5 – N/A

Rank 6 – Harisen Recovery Chance to cure status ailments inflicted upon party members.

Rank 7 – Insta-Kill When encountering a weak Shadow, you may destroy it immediately.

Rank 8 – Endure Chance to withstand an otherwise fatal attack with 1 HP remaining

Rank 9 – Protect Chance to shield Joker from an otherwise fatal attack

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transform Ryuji’s Persona into a mythological trickster.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening R Fuse with the mythological trickster, awakening its true power.



Ryuji Sakamoto Dialogue Options Guide

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Chariot arcana.

Rank 1

“Ugh, I’m dead tired… How you holding up?” I’m exhausted. 0 Eh, I’m fine. 0 I could use a nap. 0

“So… Wanna help me look for those guys or any witnesses?” Sure, I’ll help. 0 Nah. 0 Sounds difficult… 0

“Everyone already knows. They totally got you pegged as a criminal.” …… 0 How’d that happen? 0

“Kamoshida opened his damn mouth!” Seriously? 0 But why? 0 A teacher did that…? 0

“And after seein’ Kamoshida’s distorted-heart thing in person, there’s no way I can just sit back!” Of course. 0 I feel you, but… 0

“It’d be weird splittin’ off now, so why don’t we grab a bite somewhere?” Sure. 0 What kind of food? 0 I’m not feeling it… 0



Rank 2

“Plus, maybe then I’ll be able to help out a little more.” I’m counting on you. +3 You seem pretty excited. +3 …Help with what? +2

“If my time dropped even a little, he’d cuss me out. Then on top of that, he brought up my parents…” What about them? 0 And then you punched him? 0

“……” Do you go want to go back? +2 Do you regret it? +2

“Ugh… I should’ve kept up my running.” You’re already fast enough. +2 Are your legs okay? +2 It’s never too late, man. +2



Rank 3

“……” Let’s not fight. +2 Want to train with us? 0 It’s nice to meet you. 0

“That don’t got anything to do with this…” Calm down, Ryuji. +3 Just endure it. +2 I’ll shut them up. 0

“I get pissed off so damn easily. I really gotta work on that.” I can’t exactly blame you. +2 Violence is not the answer. 0 Yeah, that’d be best. 0



Rank 4

“But for some reason it don’t look like he’s gettin’ along with the others.” Nakaoka? 0 Are you worried about him? +2 Just leave him be. 0

“It’s good they’re keepin’ their heads low now though. I don’t want ’em endin’ up like me.” But you’re doing great. +3 It’s not so bad. +2 I know how you feel. +3



Rank 5 (only available starting May 6th)

“Oh yeah! You bring your stuff?” A towel? +2 Protein powder? +3

“…Good for them.” You seem conflicted. +2 Do you want to rejoin? +2 You’re done with them, right? 0

“But I’m still worried ’bout their advisor, Yamauchi. He’s basically like a mini Kamoshida.” So he’s short? +2 So he’s an asshole? +3

“But I mean, if anything happens, I know you got my back. So I ain’t too worried!” Don’t worry. I gotcha. +2 I haven’t agreed to anything. 0 Fine, but you’re buying ramen. 0



Rank 6

“You got any ideas?” Let’s stay here. +2 How about Protein Lovers? +2 We can train at my place. +3

“Huh? That’s a load of bull!” You guys should trust Nakaoka. +3 This is no time for arguing. +3

“You get what I’m tryin’ to say, yeah?” Absolutely. +3 More or less. +3 Not in the slightest. 0

“It’s like how I feel when I’m talkin’ to you, man.” I don’t get it. 0 Can you explain that? 0

“Uhhh, I don’t know how else to explain. I just feel…free.” …Huh? 0 I really don’t understand. 0

“And Nakaoka can get weirdly stubborn sometimes. He’ll keep his mouth shut whether or not someone’s punchin’ him.” Sounds like you two were close. 0 Just like you. 0 So he should’ve punched back? +2



Rank 7 (only available after Ryuji texts Joker at night for “a stakeout”)

“If we don’t do something quick, Yamauchi’s gonna get rid of Takeishi too… God dammit!” Should we change his heart? 0 Let’s talk to Takeishi. +3

“I know that ain’t the coolest thing to say, but it’s how I feel.” I think it’s cool, Ryuji. +3 Wait, what? +2

“Besides… I doubt those guys are gonna listen to anything I say…” Never know until you try. +2 It’s out of our hands. 0 We’ll use force if we have to. 0



Rank 8

“So, I called Nakaoka and Takeishi over here. I’m gonna tell ’em what that bastard Yamauchi is up to.” What if they start fighting? 0 I doubt they’ll believe you. 0

“You saw that, right? That was some serious violence!” Things turned out for the best. +3 You deserved it. +3

“…Thanks.” All I did was watch. +3 Are you gonna pay me back? +2

“It’s kinda like I was doin’ a sprint… and you were runnin’ next to me.” But I was just standing here… +2 You weren’t cool though. +3

“Seein’ them havin’ a real heart-to-heart talk… They got a good team.” You did a great job. 0 So. Case closed? +2 We make a good team too. 0



Rank 9

“Looks like they’re finally walkin’ their own path.” Are you satisfied now? +3 Not running? +2

“Oh, and uh… they asked me to come back to the team.” What did you say? +2 Do you have any time for that? +2 Don’t do it. +3

“Wherever you decide to be, that’s where you belong.” You’re right. +3 I never realized that. +3

“…I’m just glad I found it.” I agree. +2 Be more specific. 0 And where is this place? 0

“They’re apparently keepin’ Yamauchi as their advisor for now, but it’s cool. Sounds like they got him under control.” Congratulations. +2 Got him under control, how? 0 Better watch out for them. +2



Rank 10

“I think they might even go far in the meet.” I’m looking forward to it. +3 We can’t lose either. +3

“So… thanks, man.” You’re welcome. 0 It’s all because of you. 0



Ogikubo Hangout

“Ain’t you totally fallin’ for this soy sauce flavor too!?” I’m in love. +3 I prefer richer soups. +2 It was lacking in umami. +3



Ichigaya Fishing Pond Hangout

“…Hey, doesn’t meetin’ in a place like this look like we’re talkin’ some shady business…? I like it.” This is shady. +3 Think so? 0

“…How am I supposed to do that?” Let go of all worldly desires. 0 Accept the grim reality of society. 0

“She keeps gettin’ fish even as she nags… I’m impressed!” Call her “Master” Kawakami. +3 She’s the true master fisher. +3



