Jack Quinn and the Buffalo Sabres entered the 4 Nations break near the bottom of the NHL. They are not the worst team in the league on points, to be fair. The worst team on points is the San Jose Sharks, at least to this point. They aren't far off, though. Buffalo has been immensely disappointing. The Sabres lost 13 games in a row at one point and generally have failed to do enough to win.

A number of factors play a role in this disappointing campaign for Buffalo. One reason is concerning regression in the team's young players. For instance, Dylan Cozens has not played all that well for the Sabres this year. Another player struggling to live up to expectations is Quinn.

The former eighth-overall pick once seemed like a future star. Quinn scored 14 goals and 37 points in his first full NHL season. Unfortunately, injuries robbed the Sabres winger of most of his 2023-24 campaign. Still, when he was on the ice, he was productive. He scored nine goals and 19 points in 27 games. This works out to a 27-goal, 57-point pace over 82 games.

Quinn seemed primed for a breakout campaign in 2024-25. However, it has not happened. The Sabres forward has scored nine goals and 20 points through 48 games this year.

Trading Quinn does not make a ton of sense for the Sabres, to be fair. Nevertheless, this has not stopped teams from calling, according to Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli. With this in mind, here are two teams that could make sense if the Sabres trade Quinn at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Senators could bring Sabres' Jack Quinn home

The Ottawa Senators are in a playoff spot at this time. They hold the top Wild Card berth in the East and hold a one-point lead over the Detroit Red Wings for this spot. However, this is not a perfect team. The Senators could stand to add at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Senators could specifically use a scoring winger for the stretch run. Ottawa signed two veteran wingers — David Perron and Michael Amadio — in NHL Free Agency. Perron has struggled with injuries this season. Meanwhile, Amadio has not been an effective offensive presence after some solid performances with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Quinn is a far cry from either of those players. At 23 years old, he has his entire career ahead of him. He has room to grow, and he could do so in a rather familiar place. Quinn is a native of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

The 23-year-old could go home and contribute to his hometown team. The trade cost may be steep for the Senators, to be fair. However, if they can meet the Sabres' asking price, it would be worthwhile for Ottawa.

Blackhawks could add to impressive young core

The Chicago Blackhawks are having a dreadful season in their own right. The Blackhawks fired head coach Luke Richardson as they continued to drop games. A lack of progression prompted the change, and it seems as if more moves may be on the horizon in Chicago.

The Blackhawks are not going to buy at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline by any means. However, they could still make a trade for a young player if an opportunity presents itself. Quinn has struggled with the Sabres in 2024-25. But a fresh start could help him re-establish his game.

Chicago won't want to give up major assets to acquire him. But there is an avenue where the two sides work out a “hockey trade” for the 23-year-old. Pairing Jack Quinn with franchise cornerstone Connor Bedard long-term is something Chicago fans could certainly get excited about.