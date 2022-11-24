Published November 24, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Buffalo Sabres are having quite an adventure in the 2022-23 NHL season. They started like a house on fire with four wins in their first five games of the campaign, then went 6-3 in the first nine. After that, the Sabres took a nosedive, losing eight games in a row in November. But the Sabres seem to be on the upswing again, having ended that drought with a 7-2 victory Tuesday over the Montreal Canadiens on the road in a game that saw Buffalo find the back of the net faster than the game clock reaches the first minute of the contest.

The Sabres did it again Wednesday night, scoring the first goal of the night in their showdown against the St. Louis Blues at home less than 20 seconds into the match. With that, the Sabres have just set a new franchise record for most opening-minute scores on consecutive days, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“The Sabres scored opening-minute goals on consecutive days for the first time in franchise history. It’s the third time in franchise history they have scored an opening-minute goal in consecutive games (Dec. 19 and 21, 2006; March 27 and 30, 1976).”

In the win over the Habs, Rasmus Dahlin scored an even-strength goal with just a little over 30 seconds into the game. The Sabres actually followed that up with two more first-period goals with JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch getting their goals.

Against the Blues. Jeff Skinner netted a power-play goal to put the Sabres ahead 1-0 with just 18 seconds burned on the game clock.