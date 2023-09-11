The Buffalo Sabres are finally heading into an NHL season with some true expectations. After years of hanging around the bottom of the league, Buffalo arrived last season. They missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs by just one point in 2023. Behind a strong core of Devon Levi, Owen Power, and Tage Thompson, the Sabres hope this season is the year they make the postseason.

Expectations are high for the team as a whole but for Levi especially as well. Those in the hockey world believe the 21-year-old puck-stopper can develop into a franchise goaltender for Buffalo. And he looked very promising in his seven-game cup of coffee in the NHL this past season.

As the new season approaches, Levi revealed his approach to his offseason preparations and development. “I'm just doing my best to get my game to be the best it can be and keep working on it, keep improving. I don't think you could ever be your best,” the Sabres goalie told The Buffalo News in a one-on-one interview.

“There's always more, you can keep pushing that level. It's like building up your character in a video game. Just keep leveling up,” Levi continued.

Levi played most of his season at the Northeastern University in 2022-23. The 21-year-old posted a sparkling .933 save percentage and six shutouts for the Huskies. He also earned an appearance with the Canadian national team at World Championships.

Levi and the Sabres begin their quest for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on October 12. Buffalo plays host to their New York state rival New York Rangers before crossing the state for a road game against the New York Islanders on October 14.