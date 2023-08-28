The hockey world was stunned earlier this month when news broke that legendary Buffalo Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret passed away. Jeanneret, a staple of Sabres hockey for 51 years, joined the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.

Jeanneret's passing created a wave of tributes from fans, analysts, and players alike. On Sunday, former Sabres goalie Martin Biron shared his thoughts on the Hockey Hall of Fame announcer's legacy.

“When you do something for 51 years and it's through multiple generations, it's special. He had such a way painting that picture and making sure people knew exactly what was going on,” Biron told NHL.com in regards to Jeanneret's connection to Buffalo hockey fans.

“I mean, think of Gilbert Perreault coming down the ice and the beauty of it and the artistry of it, right? Well, that was RJ giving fans that look and that passion and that love for Gilbert and other players,” Biron continued. “It was RJ that put the soundtrack to the play.”

Jeanneret began his career voicing Sabres games via radio broadcast in 1971-72. In 1995-96, the Hockey Hall of Famer started calling games for the television broadcast as well. A few years later, Jeanneret provided his voice for both the radio and television broadcasts. Jeanneret retired from his position after the 2021-22 NHL season.

Biron played a little over 500 games throughout his 16-year NHL career. The current Sabres analyst played exactly 300 games in Buffalo. He posted a .909 save percentage and a 2.53 goals-against average in those games. Biron also spent time with the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.