Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson spooked the bejesus out of the Detroit Red Wings on Halloween, as they scored an 8-2 victory at home Monday night. Thompson, in particular, was unstoppable, scoring three goals and adding three helpers to put himself in the company of Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Clarke in the exclusive group of NHL players who have managed to pull off that stat line on Halloween.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Sabres center Tage Thompson has three goals and three assists tonight, joining Hockey Hall of Famers Bobby Clarke (1976) and Wayne Gretzky (1989) as players to record six points on Halloween.”

Thompson figured in each of the Sabres’ first four goals of the game. He was the first one to find the back of the net with an even-strength goal in the opening period then he assisted in the next two Sabres goals. Just before the second period ended, he added to his tally with a goal on the power play. In the third period, Thompson helped set up a goal by Rasmus Dahlin before capping his incredible night with a goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation.

The Sabres dominated Detroit by winning the possession battle by a huge margin. They outshot the Red Wings, 46-18.

Thompson, who signed a huge extension in the offseason with Buffalo, is on a hot roll, as he now has scored five goals and dished out four assists in the last two Sabres games. He will look to stay hot when Buffalo takes on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on Wednesday.