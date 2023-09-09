The Buffalo Sabres are gearing up for a massive season in Western New York, as they look to snap the longest postseason drought of any National Hockey League team. The Sabres haven't been playing hockey past April since 2011, and after a failed rebuild and subsequent trade of former No. 2 overall pick Jack Eichel, it looks like the squad is finally ready to take the next step.

The Sabres were just two points away from advancing to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and they figure to be even better next season after shoring up the defense with Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson and enduring another long offseason. Buffalo is young and hungry, propped up by two superstars in Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin, and there's more hope in the city than there has been in over a decade.

Only time will tell if the team is good enough to slide into a stacked playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, but heading into training camp, there are a few potentially expendable players that general manager Kevyn Adams could look to move at some point during the season. Here are three prime candidates with training camp mere weeks away.

Jordan Greenway, LW/RW

When Jordan Greenway was traded from the Minnesota Wild to the Sabres last season, it was a bit of a head scratcher. Although the 6-foot-6 behemoth adds size and physicality to the roster, he's struggled to contribute offensively over the last few seasons. Greenway had an absolutely awful 2022-23 season between the Wild and Sabres, scoring just six goals and 11 points in 62 games.

And there's not much hope that the New York native will improve next year after failing to score more than 32 points in his career. The Sabres are a young, fast team, and it makes sense that Adams wants to help shape the roster with players who add a different dynamic, but the 26-year-old doesn't figure to move the needle too much for his new team next season.

Greenway has two seasons left on a contract that will pay him $3 million AAV, and although the team has a ton of cap space to work with (almost $9 million according to Cap Friendly), Dahlin is entering the final season of his contract and will be due for a massive raise beginning next season. Greenway needs to bounce back in a big way next year, and if that doesn't happen early, Adams should look to move the former Boston University Terrier.

Victor Olofsson, LW/RW

There was a time when Victor Olofsson was one of the most promising prospects in the Sabres' pipeline. The 28-year-old scored 63 points in 66 games for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans in 2018-19, and made the jump to the NHL the next season, potting 20 goals and 42 points in 54 games — an excellent first campaign for the rookie.

The problem with Olofsson is that he's a pure sniper, a true powerplay specialist, and it doesn't look like there is a spot for him on PP1 in Western New York any longer. The fourth forward spot after Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch is now almost certainly going to Dylan Cozens after he was signed to a monster seven-year, $50 million deal.

Without significant powerplay time, Olofsson's skills are somewhat diminished, and it showed last season. He scored 28 goals and 40 points in 75 games — still respectable, but the lowest points-per-game clip of his career. Also working against Olofsson is his pending UFA status. The Swedish sniper will be due $4.75 million next season, and there's a chance he could walk for nothing next summer.

Olofsson is an excellent powerplay player, and if he's not going to crack the top unit in Buffalo, coupled with the fact he only has one season left on his contract, a split between player and club could materialize.

Eric Comrie, G

Connor Bedard is far and away the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year in 2023-24. But not far behind him is young Sabres stud netminder Devon Levi, who was exceptional in a short sample size with Buffalo last season. The starting job is his for the taking, making one of Eric Comrie or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen expendable.

It makes more sense to trade Comrie; he's making $1 million more than UPL and is four years older. The Sabres need to let the kids play, and although Comrie has had a respectable showing in Western New York, none of these three goalies figure to be playing in Rochester next season. Kevyn Adams could probably get a decent return for Comrie, instead of letting him walk for nothing next summer.