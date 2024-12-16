ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Buffalo Sabres continue their Canadian road trip as they visit the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Sabres come into the game at 11-16-4, sitting in seventh in the Atlantic Division. Still, it has been a rough stretch for the Sabres, as the Sabres have lost ten straight games. In their last game, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Sabres took the 2-0 lead in the first period, but Max Domi would get one back before the end of the period. Jack Quinn extended the team to two again. Later, John Tavares scored on the power play to tie the game. He would score again in the period, and then add an empty netter to complete the hat trick and a Maple Leafs 5-3 victory.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 11-16-3 on the year, in last place in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they faced the Winnipeg Jets. The Canadiens struck first on a goal from Lane Hutson but would give up two in the period. The Jets would add a third goal in the second, and while the Canadiens would get one back in the third, an empty net goal ended hopes of a comeback, as the Jets won the game 4-2.

Here are the Sabres-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Canadiens Odds

Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -125

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Sabres vs Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: EPSN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson share the team lead in points this year, and they both come in on the top line for the Sabres. Tuch leads the team in assists this year. He comes into the game with nine goals and 16 assists on the season, with four assists on the power play. He also has three shorthanded goals this year. Meanwhile, Tage Thompson leads the team in goals this year He has scored 16 goals, and added nine assists for his 25 points. Further, he has two goals and three assists on the power play. Rounding out the line is Zach Benson. Benson has four goals and six assists on the year.

Meanwhile, sitting third on the team in points this year is Jason Zucker, who is currently on the third line. He comes into the game with eight goals and 13 assists on the year. Further, JJ Peterka has been solid this year, sitting fourth on the team in points from the second line. He has eight goals and 12 assists on the year.

The Sabres are expected to shoot on Sam Montembeault. He is 9-13-2 this year with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He allowed three goals on 26 shots last time out, his third game in his last four taking the loss, and allowing three or more goals.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield leads the top line for the Canadiens. Suzuki leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 19 assists this year, good for 30 total points. He has a goal and seven assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield leads the team in goals this year. Caufield comes in with 17 goals and 10 assists this year. He has seven goals and an assist on the power play. They are joined on the top line by Juraj Slafkovsky. Slafkovsky has two goals and 13 assists on the year, sitting fifth on the team in points.

The Canadiens' blue line has also been productive this year. Lane Huston is third on the team in points this year, with a goal and 19 assists on the year. He has seven assists on the power play this year. Further, Mike Matheson comes in with two goals and 14 assists this year, with a goal and six assists on the power lay.

The Canadiens get a weaker goaltending match-up to shoot on in this one. The Sabres are expected to send Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the goal in this one. He is 8-9-3 on the year with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He has lost each of his last seven starts, giving up three or more goals in five of them, and allowing five goals twice.

Final Sabres-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest an evenly matched contest. Still, the Sabres have struggled on defense. They are 26th in the NHL in goals against per game at 3.32 goals. In the ten-game losing streak, that is up to 3.9 goals per game. The Canadiens have struggled on defense as well, but have been the better team as of late. They get the win in this one.

Final Sabres-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Canadiens ML (+104)