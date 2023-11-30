"Jesus was a carpenter," Sabrina Carpenter said in response to the Brooklyn church saying a mass of reparation after the Feather video.

Sabrina Carpenter has a sense of humor, especially now that she has had to deal with the controversy of her Feather music video becoming the cause of a Brooklyn parish priest being stripped of his administrative duties, Variety reported.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish, where the music video was shot, claimed that they said a mass of reparation to re-bless the church.

The pop singer told the media outlet, “We got approval in advance.”

And anyway, “Jesus was a carpenter,” Carpenter added.

This controversy has undoubtedly helped her move on from the squeaky-clean image she had as the Girl Meets World star. Nowadays, the Nonsense singer is fully embracing her wild side.

She has been performing Feather as part of her opening act for Taylor Swift's The Eras Concert tour. Carpenter also brings a twist to her massively popular Nonsense song by changing the outro to fit the city in which she's performing.

The tour's latest stop, Brazil, got this: I'm a 9 but I'm a 10 without clothes / He said I'm the prettiest but how so? / ‘Cause all the hottest girls are in São Paulo.

Carpenter originally started doing this for the tour for her own album Emails I Can't Send.

“These are kind of the jokes I make on a daily basis,” she stated.

“Humor is such a healing part of my life. And I use it in everything — that’s how a lot of my songs happen,” Carpenter continued.

The 24-year-old bid goodbye to her longtime record label, Disney-owned Hollywood Records. Now that she's with Island Records, she said it has given her a new lease on life and freedom.

“Island kind of let me run off and make the album I always dreamt of making that I couldn’t make before,” Carpenter said.