Sabrina Ionescu is one of the biggest stars in the WNBA today. She is a two-time All-Star and an All-WNBA player. In fact, she recently dropped her signature shoe with Nike, Sabrina 1. But while Ionescu has been a star shining bright in basketball, beside her is an ever-supporting gentleman who has supported her all the way. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Sabrina Ionescu’s fiancé Hroniss Grasu.

Who is Sabrina Ionescu’s fiancé Hroniss Grasu?

Sabrina Ionescu’s fiancé is Hroniss Grasu. Grasu was born on Aug. 12, 1991, in Northridge, Calif. He attended Crespi Carmelite High School. With Crespi Carmelite High School, Grasu kickstarted his high school career.

In three seasons, Grasu suited up for 24 games with the school’s varsity team. He tallied 97 total tackles, 54 of which were solo tackles, according to MaxPreps. For his efforts, Grasu was named an All-State offensive lineman.

Hroniss Grasu’s career at Oregon

After graduating from high school, Grasu was considered to be a three-star recruit by ESPN. He received offers from various college football programs including Wyoming, Washington State, Washington, UNLV, Nevada, and Oregon. In the end, Grasu chose to attend Oregon.

During his freshman year, Grasu only saw limited action by playing a single game for the Oregon Ducks. After the 2013 season, he made the Second team All-Freshman selection.

Grasu earned several distinctions during his college career. He made the First Team All-Pac-12 selection and was named First Team All-American twice. In addition to this, the Ducks standout was also named a finalist for the Dave Rimington Trophy twice, which is awarded to the best center.

Hroniss Grasu’s NFL career

After a solid college stint with the Oregon Ducks, Grasu would declare for the 2015 NFL Draft. During draft night, the center was selected in the third round with the 71st pick by the Chicago Bears. He suited up for the Bears from 2015 to 2017, playing in 14 games after being sidelined during the 2016 season due to a torn ACL.

In 2017, Grasu was released by the Bears. This paved the way for the center to play for different teams in the NFL. He had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and currently with the Las Vegas Raiders. Grasu has appeared in a total of 31 NFL games, 17 of which saw him start.

Although he only saw limited action during the 2022 season, Grasu has been a consistent fixture in the Raiders’ practice squad. However, just recently, the former Ducks center was cut by the Raiders after failing to make the 53-man roster deadline. Fortunately, the Raiders decided to bring back the center by listing him once again to the team’s practice squad.

Hroniss Grasu gets engaged to Sabrina Ionescu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i)

Grasu and Ionescu both attended Oregon. However, they were from different graduating classes. In fact, the former attended Oregon from 2011 to 2015. On the other hand, Ionescu was at Oregon from 2016 to 2020. However, the two professional athletes eventually crossed paths during the university’s alumni event, based on a report by The Sun.

In the CBS Morning show, the WNBA star described meeting the NFL center by saying “It’s a great love story. A little Oregon Ducks love story.”

Since meeting in 2021, the couple has been going strong ever since. After two years of seeing each other, Grasu got down on his knee and popped the question to Ionescu with candles and roses shaped like hearts. Ionescu revealed the engagement to the public through her Instagram.

Ionescu only had good words to say about getting engaged to Grasu. In fact the two-time WNBA All-Star is already looking forward to tying the knot with the Las Vegas Raiders center later this year.

In The Sun, Ionescu added “He played football at the University of Oregon. He’s a little older than me but we met as alumni from there and we’re now getting married in a couple of months.”

After getting engaged, the couple has been doing plenty of things together. This includes an engagement party and even returning to their alma mater to give the Oregon Ducks football squad customized Beats headphones.

The customized headphones came with a message from the engaged power couple, as it said “You have everything you need to get the job done. Give everything to your preparation and trust each other. Go earn it all.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sabrina Ionescu’s fiancé Hroniss Grasu.