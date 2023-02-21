A special edition rookie guard of New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu recently sold for a record-price at an auction this past Sunday.

The 2020 Panini Prizm WNBA Black Gold priced out at $10,800, the highest-amount for a WNBA basketball trading card ever. PWCC told TMZ this is the first time a WNBA card was sold at a five-figure price point.

“The table is set for one of the most exciting WNBA seasons to date and Ionescu is right at the forefront,” PWCC executive Jesse Craig told TMZ Sports. “Collectors are anticipating that energy and excitement and looking to buy premier Ionescu cards. We’re entering an interesting phase here where supply for these high-end cards won’t be able to match the demand.”

Dating back to her time at Oregon, Ionescu has been one of the more recognizable faces in women’s basketball. She recorded an NCAA-record 26 triple doubles while with the Ducks and was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Liberty in the 2020d draft. Ionescu blossomed into an all-star last summer and was named to the All-WNBA second team.

There will be more eyes on New York this summer after the Liberty landed superstars in Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot. The Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces have formed squads laden with all-stars and are in their own tiers at the top of the WNBA. New York, which is one of the original franchises that was formed at the inception of the WNBA, is still looking for its first title. Sabrina Ionescu and Co. hope to change that soon.