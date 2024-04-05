After over a decade of marriage, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have decided to end their union. The couple made the announcement via their Instagram Stories on April 5, revealing that they had jointly filed for divorce in 2023, People reports.
No divorce announcement has been this insane, Isla Fisher I’m respecting your privacy but I have to stan, mama pic.twitter.com/sSrCEnHr6S
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 5, 2024
Fisher, 48, and Baron Cohen, 52, shared heartfelt statements expressing their mutual respect and love for each other, despite their decision to part ways. They emphasized their dedication to maintaining privacy throughout this process and expressed gratitude for respecting their family's wish for privacy.
The pair, who married on March 15, 2010, disclosed the news alongside a photo of themselves wearing matching tennis outfits, likening their relationship journey to a “long tennis match lasting over 20 years.”
A Look Back at Their Relationship
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's relationship began in 2001 when they met at a party in Sydney, Australia. Despite their initial meeting being at a “pretentious party,” the couple quickly bonded over their shared sense of humor and mutual interests.
Their engagement followed in 2004, and in 2007, they welcomed their first child. Over the years, they became parents to two more children, creating a loving and close-knit family.
Both Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have enjoyed successful careers in the entertainment industry. Fisher, known for her roles in films like “Wedding Crashers” and “Confessions of a Shopaholic,” has showcased her talent across various genres. Meanwhile, Baron Cohen has gained fame for his comedic brilliance in films like “Borat” and “Brüno,” as well as for his dramatic performances in movies like “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Recent Controversy and Allegations
The news of their divorce comes amidst recent controversy involving Baron Cohen. “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson alleged that Baron Cohen attempted to halt the release of her memoir, “Rebel Rising,” in which she recounted a negative experience working with him on the set of “The Brothers Grimsby” in 2016.
Wilson claimed that Baron Cohen asked her to perform a scene that was not in the script, leading to discomfort and refusal on her part. While these allegations have surfaced, they have not been directly addressed by either Baron Cohen or Fisher.
As the couple navigates the process of divorce, they remain focused on their children's well-being and maintaining a sense of privacy amidst public scrutiny. Their decision to part ways marks the end of a significant chapter in their lives but underscores their commitment to handling the situation with dignity and respect for each other and their family.