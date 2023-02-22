Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen was asked about what it was like to play against Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, and he gave a hilarious description on the 2 Up 2 Down Podcast.

“Seeing him in person, it was pretty funny because like, on TV you see him like from college like, ‘Okay, he look in shape on TV’, but you see him in person it’s like weird he like a sack of potatoes,” Tariq Woolen said on the 2 Up 2 Down Podcast.

Woolen went on to say that Russell Wilson is still athletic, and he just did not think that would be the way he was built.

“But the crazy thing, he athletic,” Woolen said. “He athletic and he a good player but like, literally when I seen him I’m like, ‘damn I didn’t know he was built like that’ and he was short. You know I’m taller than him anyway but like ‘damn he that short.'”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Woolen’s Seahawks beat Wilson’s Broncos by the score of 17-16 in week one of the NFL season on Monday Night Football. It was the homecoming for the former Seahawks quarterback, and it was the start of a very disappointing season for Wilson and the Broncos.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired, and new head coach Sean Payton will hope to turn the team around in 2023. Sean Payton will have to make it work with Wilson, who is still under contract.

The win for the Seahawks was the first of a surprising playoff campaign, which featured Woolen as one of the best defensive rookies in the league and a comeback player of the year campaign by Geno Smith.