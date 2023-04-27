The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is coming down to the wire, and some series are needing some extra games to find a winner. That is the case for the first-round encounter between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. With Sacramento set to travel to face Golden State on Friday, it means it is time for some Kings Game 6 bold predictions.

Sacramento had one of the most surprising campaigns of the 2022-23 season. The team finished 48-34 and secured the No. 3 seed in the West. Most importantly, the Kings clinched a playoff spot for the first time after a 16-year hiatus.

On the other side of the series, the reigning champion Golden State Warriors went 44-38, nine fewer wins than last year. The Warriors managed to secure the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

In Game 1 of the series, Sacramento won 126-123 in dramatic fashion at Golden 1 Center. The team followed that performance with another victory, this time a 114-106 win thanks to a 41-point second quarter.

In Game 3, even with Draymond Green serving a suspension, the Warriors got their first win of the series with a 114-97 blowout at Chase Center. They would tie the series 2-2 with a 126-125 victory in Game 4. Most recently, the Warriors took the 3-2 lead in the series with a 123-116 win in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Now back at the Chase Center, it is a win-or-go-home situation for the Kings. Here are some bold predictions for the Sacramento Kings for Game 6 of their first-round series with the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Sacramento Kings force Golden State Warriors to make 15+ turnovers

One player that the Kings should do everything they can to contain is Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP is having a big series and has been crucial to the Warriors’ comeback from their 2-0 deficit.

So far in the playoffs, Curry is averaging a series-best 31.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds. He is shooting 48.7% from the field, 36.7% from the 3-point line and 92.6% from the charity stripe.

However, one area that Sacramento should explore is his turnovers. Curry is turning over the ball 3.4 times per game, the worst mark on the team. Additionally, Golden State’s other main ball handler, Draymond Green, is averaging 3.0 turnovers a night.

In Sacramento’s two wins in Games 1 and 2 this series, it forced 15 and 20 turnovers from Golden State, respectively. Because of that, the Kings need to get back to their aggressive defense to get the ball back.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The bold prediction is that they will force 15-plus turnovers by the Warriors once again. Should that happen, the Kings will have a better chance of tying the series 3-3.

2. De’Aaron Fox goes off with a 30-point, 10-assist double-double

On offense, the Kings will need De’Aaron Fox to step up, so they still have a chance of forcing a Game 7. The guard is coming off the best year of his career, winning the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year award and being an All-Star for the first time.

In the series, Fox is averaging a team-best 30 points, 7.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds plus 2.4 steals per game. He is making 43% of his field goals, 33.3% of his 3-pointers and 72.7% of his free throws.

The problem is that he fractured his index finger in his shooting hand, which might affect him for the remainder of this series. However, with Sacramento’s season on the line Friday, Fox will need to maintain his high level despite the injury.

While he is still on his first trip to the playoffs, Fox has been displaying elite basketball so far. The bold prediction is that he will keep his hot streak going in Game 6, finishing with a 30-point, 10-assist double-double. By doing so, he alone could keep the Kings in the series.

1. Game 6 has another dramatic finish

With so much at stake, Game 6 has the potential to be perhaps the best game of the series. As for the Kings, they will need to overcome the Warriors’ dominance in San Francisco. In the regular season, Golden State had one of the best home records in the league, going 33-8 at the Chase Center.

Interestingly, Sacramento had a better record on the road in the regular season than at home. The Kings went 25-16 in away games while they finished 23-18 at the Golden 1 Center.

The Warriors are currently the favorites to win this contest. Currently, the spread is -7.5, according to FanDuel, which is the largest among all Game 6’s of the first round.

The bold prediction is that Game 6 will have another dramatic finish, similar to Games 1 and 4. Fans should expect the final minutes to be must-see television with clutch baskets from both sides and big stops. In the end, it would not be a surprise if the contest needs overtime to determine whether or not there will be a Game 7.