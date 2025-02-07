ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Saint Louis-Saint Joseph's prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Saint Louis-Saint Joseph's.

It seems to happen most of the time in college basketball. More often than not, a regular season produces a situation in which the Atlantic 10 cannibalizes itself. While bubble teams in other conferences play their way into the NCAA Tournament, the Atlantic 10 often (not always, but often) has a knack for beating itself up in a way which undercuts the main bubble teams in the conference. Some conferences manage to pull off the neat trick of distributing wins to all of their bubble teams. The Atlantic 10 is just the opposite. The bubble teams lose and the lower and middle portions of the conference win games which actually reduce NCAA Tournament representation. This season in the A-10, we are getting that dynamic once again. The A-10 is widely viewed as a league which will get no more than two teams into the NCAA Tournament, and might get only one, its conference tournament champion. Saint Louis and Saint Joseph's are part of this dynamic.

Both teams are trying to fight their way upward in the Atlantic 10 standings. Saint Louis is closer to the top, sitting at 7-3. That is two games behind league-leading George Mason (9-1) in third place. VCU is second at 8-2. Saint Joe's is in the muddled middle of the A-10 at 4-5. The Hawks need to get on a roll if they want to finish in the top five of the conference.

Here are the Saint Louis-Saint Joseph's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Saint Louis-Saint Joseph's Odds

Saint Louis: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +172

Saint Joseph's: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saint Louis vs Saint Joseph's

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU, ESPN Plus

Why Saint Louis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Joe's should not be favored by 4.5 points over many teams, and definitely not a Saint Louis team which has played solid basketball in 2025 and has shown it can come together as a team. Saint Joseph's has lost three games over the past few weeks. In all three of those games, the Hawks failed to score 65 points. It is clear that Saint Joseph's struggles to produce consistent offense and can get bogged down in halfcourt situations. SLU is getting 4.5 points from an offensively challenged team. As long as Saint Louis plays solid fundamental defense, the Billikens should be able to keep this game close enough to cover the spread.

Why Saint Joseph's Will Cover The Spread/Win

You might reasonably ask — given that Saint Louis is 7-3 and Saint Joe's is 4-5 in the A-10 — why the Hawks are favored. They're at home, for one thing, but a bigger reason is that Saint Louis's Kellen Thames is injured and is not at full strength. Whether he plays or not, Thames' ability to be effective is very much in question, and that in turn makes Saint Louis more of a question mark. Given the volatility and inconsistency of the Atlantic 10 this season, no one should be all that surprised if Saint Joe's is able to win this game by six or seven points, which would cover the spread.

Our lean is definitely to Saint Louis, but A-10 basketball is so fragile and tenuous that we do not feel comfortable making a firm betting decision on this game. Maybe wait for a live play.

Final Saint Louis-Saint Joseph's Prediction & Pick: Saint Louis +4.5