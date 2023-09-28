The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Saints Week 4 matchup between two NFC South rivals. Ahead of the Saints-Buccaneers game, we'll be making our Saints Week 4 predictions.

New Orleans comes into Week 4 at 2-1 after letting up a 17-point lead to the Green Bay Packers last week in a shocking letdown. With Derek Carr questionable and Jameis Winston potentially drawing the start, the Saints could look very different heading into the Week 4 game with a Buccaneers team that has been more competitive than expected so far this season with a 2-1 record thus far.

The Saints could potentially gain sole possession of first place with a victory over the Buccaneers and a loss by the Atlanta Falcons, and could be setup nicely to run the division for the rest of the season. Alvin Kamara is returning from suspension at running back and should give the Saints a big lift heading into the Week 4 matchup with the Buccaneers. Without further ado, let's get to our Week 4 Saints predictions.

3. Alvin Kamara scores in his return

Alvin Kamara is back at just the right time for the Saints, as Jamaal Williams is on the IR and New Orleans may need to lean more on the running game with Carr possibly not at 100 percent or Winston getting the snaps behind center. Kamara will likely be eased and won't see his normal number of touches, but he'll find the endzone in this one and remind everyone why he's one of the most talented running backs in the league.

Kamara will be a factor in the pass game as well for the Saints, catching passes out of the flat as the Saints employ a more conservative gameplan. Kamara has scored 11 touchdowns in 11 career games against the Bucs in his career, and he'll make it 12-in-12 with a score in this Week 4 battle.

2. The Saints get a pick-six off Baker Mayfield

New Orleans has been led by their defense this season, and aside from some fourth-quarter letdowns as the Saints took their foot off the gas, this has been a dominant unit. New Orleans should be able to generate lots of pressure on Baker Mayfield, who has a long history of turning the ball over when he feels rushed in the pocket. Although Mayfield has been solid this year, there are cracks in the foundation waiting for the Saints to exploit, and the Buccaneers haven't played a defense as talented as this one.

With the Saints racking up hurries and sacks, Mayfield will sail a pass over the middle too high, leading to a pick-six and celebration in the home endzone for the Saints in a big momentum-swinging moment in what's projected to be a relatively close Week 4 matchup.

Despite the injuries on offense, the Saints D will show why they're dominant enough to rack up wins by stifling their opponents and even occasionally scoring on their own.

1. Marshon Lattimore shuts down Mike Evans, and the Saints win

The long-standing feud between Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans will see another round, as the two stars battle it out yet again. Lattimore will once again get the best of Evans, shutting down the few deep-ball opportunities he gets with pass deflections. Without Evans doing his usual damage, the Buccaneers will struggle to consistently get in scoring position, helping the Saints work with short fields and hang on to a lead late after the lesson from last week.

With the win over the Buccaneers in Week 4, the Saints will grab sole possession of first place and not look back for the rest of the year, cruising to the NFC South division title.