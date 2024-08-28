The New Orleans Saints have claimed dynamic running back and former All-Pro kick returner Kene Nwangwu off waivers, bolstering their special teams with one of the NFL’s premier return specialists. Nwangwu, formerly with the Minnesota Vikings, was released earlier this week.

Nwangwu, a second-team All-Pro in 2022, has established himself as a lethal weapon on special teams. He first entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick in 2021 and quickly made a mark with his explosive return capabilities. Over his brief career, he has returned 68 kickoffs for an impressive average of 27.6 yards, including three touchdowns.

His most notable season came as a rookie when he led the league with two kickoff return touchdowns, showcasing his exceptional speed and vision. This performance solidified his reputation as a game-changer on special teams, a trait the Saints are eager to utilize.

The addition of Nwangwu is significant as the NFL has implemented new kick-return rules that may increase the frequency and impact of return opportunities. His expertise will be a critical asset to the Saints, who are looking to enhance their special teams unit for the upcoming season.

While known primarily for his special teams prowess, Nwangwu also brings experience as a running back. He played under then-Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is now with the Saints in the same role. During his tenure with the Vikings, Nwangwu had limited carries but managed an average of 5.5 yards per carry. Nwangwu’s familiarity with Kubiak’s offensive system opens up more opportunities for him in New Orleans, though the team expects him to focus primarily on special teams.

The Saints’ decision to claim Kene Nwangwu may influence their current roster composition, particularly within the backfield. With Jordan Mims already positioned as the fourth tailback, Nwangwu’s arrival could prompt adjustments, potentially placing Mims’s spot on the roster in jeopardy. This move underscores the Saints' commitment to strengthening their special teams, suggesting they value Nwangwu’s proven ability to make impactful plays.

Nwangwu will join forces with Rashid Shaheed, another All-Pro returner, to create a formidable duo that could become one of the NFL’s most potent return pairs. This strategic acquisition signals the Saints' intent to not only improve their special teams performance but also to potentially enhance their offensive game plan with Nwangwu’s versatility.

With the NFL season approaching, the Saints are positioning themselves to capitalize on Kene Nwangwu’s unique skills, hoping his presence on the field will translate into significant advantages during crucial game moments. As the team continues to finalize its roster, the integration of such a high-caliber player is expected to make a notable difference in both team dynamics and performance.