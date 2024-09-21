With the Super Bowl set to land in New Orleans, Saints linebacker Demario Davis is thrilled, but he believes one thing is missing—a performance from Lil Wayne, TMZ reports. Although the NFL recently announced Kendrick Lamar as the headliner for the halftime show, Davis argues that the city’s rich musical legacy deserves a tribute from one of its biggest stars.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Davis expressed that he wasn’t throwing any shade at Lamar, calling him one of the hottest names in music alongside Taylor Swift. However, he emphasized that it would only be right to include Lil Wayne, a New Orleans legend, in the halftime mix. The city's cultural significance, from its deep jazz roots to its influence on hip-hop, makes Wayne the ideal representative.

“You can't mention New Orleans without thinking about Lil Wayne,” Davis said, citing the impact of Louisiana’s music scene. He also highlighted how halftime shows have previously featured homegrown talent when appropriate, pointing to the L.A. Super Bowl in 2022 that showcased icons like Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar himself. Davis believes the same level of tribute should happen for New Orleans, with Wayne leading the charge.

Will Lil Wayne Join Kendrick on Stage?

The 35-year-old linebacker isn't the only one voicing his support for Lil Wayne’s inclusion. Rapper Rich The Kid weighed in on the matter, acknowledging that Kendrick Lamar could easily carry the show on his own. However, he expressed that if given the opportunity to perform their 2017 hit “New Freezer” at the Super Bowl, he would give up his spot for Weezy.

Lil Wayne’s potential role in the performance has sparked conversations among other major figures in the industry, including Nicki Minaj, Birdman, and Dee-1. While the NFL will ultimately make the final call, Demario Davis remains hopeful that Lamar will consider sharing the stage with Lil Wayne. The linebacker emphasized that there’s still time for the league to make it happen, and he hopes they find a way to celebrate the local culture on one of the biggest stages in the world.

“It would only be right,” Davis said, adding that he knows the NFL is focused on delivering the best possible entertainment. As a member of several league committees, he’s confident that the decision-makers are working hard behind the scenes to finalize the lineup.

In the end, it may come down to Kendrick's choice. Whether Wayne gets his moment on stage remains to be seen, but Davis’ passionate plea reflects the city’s desire to honor one of its own on a global platform.