The New Orleans Saints are a team in flux this offseason. Despite missing the playoffs in each of the last two years, New Orleans is still in win-now mode and trying to extend its contending window. The Saints’ moves this offseason, such as signing Derek Carr and pushing even more money down the road, are proof of that philosophy.

That said, New Orleans’ roster is far from perfect. The Saints still need help in several key areas, including wide receiver and both the offensive and defensive line. They have been a pretty average team the last two seasons, and if they want to improve, they need to address these issues.

Unfortunately for the Saints, this is where their constant salary cap gymnastics are hurting them. Due to New Orleans almost always being over the cap, and then pushing that money out each offseason, signing new free agents is very difficult. This problem has, in part, contributed to the Saints’ recent struggles.

That said, there are a few free agents who could make sense for New Orleans. The Saints may not have much cap space, but they have enough to get some smaller-name, but still important, players on the market. It seems likely that they’ll take that approach again, and as they say, sometimes less is more.

With that said, here is the one player who could help fill New Orleans’ biggest need this offseason.

The Saints must sign defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson in free agency

New Orleans’ defensive line was a mixed bag in 2022. The Saints got after the quarterback well, finishing fifth in the league with 48 sacks, but their run defense struggled. They allowed over 130 rushing yards per game, ranking 24th in the league.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Heading into next season, though, the defensive line looks like a clear weakness. Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, and Shy Tuttle, three of the four starters on that line are free agents (and the latter two have already signed with division rivals). That leaves the only returning starter Cameron Jordan, and as good as he is, he can’t do it all by himself.

With free agency tearing the defensive line apart, it’s crucial to get someone to help the unit. The bigger-name targets are likely out of the Saints’ price range, so that leaves the smaller fish as available options. Fortunately for New Orleans, one player in this price range may be a perfect fit.

At first glance, A’Shawn Robinson may not seem that special. After all, he had no sacks this year and only two in three years with the Los Angeles Rams. However, judging him by his sacks is a mistake because that’s not his specialty.

At 6 feet-4 inches and 330 pounds, Robinson is a textbook run-stuffing defensive tackle. He is a fantastic run-stuffer when healthy, like when he had 8.5 sacks with the Rams in 2021. Considering the Saints’ struggles against the run last season, Robinson could be a great addition.

Robinson is bigger than both Onyemata and Tuttle, the two starting defensive tackles last year, and should be better against the run as a result. He could also take up space in the passing game, helping Jordan to get free on the edge. Finally, he should come at a relatively affordable price, which is perfect for the cap-strapped Saints.

All things considered, Robinson is too good of a fit for the Saints to not pursue him this offseason.