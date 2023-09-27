The New Orleans Saints are adding a long-time NFL safety to their practice squad, signing Daniel Sorensen, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Daniel Sorensen played for the Saints in the 2022 season.

Sorensen played in all 17 games for the Saints last year, making two starts. The veteran made some big plays during his first year in New Orleans, recording two interceptions. Sorensen added 25 tackles and three passes defensed.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sorensen spent the first eight years of his NFL career in the Kansas City Chiefs' secondary. The 33-year-old averaged more than 50 tackles per season with the Chiefs. He totaled 12 interceptions, 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Sorensen played every game during Kansas City's Super Bowl run in the 2019 season.

Maybe Sorensen will eventually find his way onto the Saints' 53-man roster because of an injury. In Week 4, few teams require less help on defense than New Orleans.

The Saints rank sixth in scoring defense, total defense and yards allowed per play. New Orleans is the only team that has yet to give up more than 18 points in a game during the 2023 campaign. Only three teams have surrendered a lower passer rating to opposing quarterbacks than the Saints.

New Orleans' defense has led the team to a 2-1 start. The Saints appeared to be headed toward a perfect 3-0 record before blowing a 17-0 fourth-quarter lead against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. The Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all tied atop the NFC South.

The Saints' defense might have to step up even more in the coming weeks. Derek Carr is week-to-week with a sprained AC joint.