Tight end Adam Trautman will start a new chapter in his NFL career with the Denver Broncos after he was traded to the AFC West team by the New Orleans Satins over the weekend. It’s not a move that Trautman is resenting. In fact, he’s thrilled over this development, as he believes his departure from New Orleans could translate to better opportunities on the field.

“I feel like I was placed somewhat in a box,” Adam Trautman said of his time with the Saints (h/t Patrick Magee of NOLA.com). “They put a limit on what I could contribute and I felt like I could contribute a lot more. I was primarily used as a blocker. I thought I could do more and I didn’t want to get to the end of my career and think I could have done it, caught the ball a little more.”

In three seasons with the Saints, Adam Trautman recorded 641 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 43 games. He never had more than 263 receiving yards in any of his seasons with New Orleans. While it appears that he is optimistic about his chances to be a more prolific figure in the passing attack in Denver, it’s worth noting that the Broncos were last in the NFL in 2022 with only 16.9 points per game.

Trautman will also have some competition for the top tight end in Denver, with Greg Dulcic showing some promise in 2022. Dulcic was third in 2022 among Broncos players with 411 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns on 55 receptions.