Andy Dalton on wrong side of NFL history before potential New Orleans start vs. Cardinals

The New Orleans Saints are leaning towards starting Andy Dalton over Jameis Winston for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. Dalton’s recent performances in primetime games may want to make the Saints second guess that decision, though.

Dalton has played sparingly over the past few seasons, but when he has played, he’s generally been a league average quarterback. That isn’t the case in primetime games, though, as Dalton’s teams have fared quite poorly in his recent primetime contests. Dalton is already on the wrong side of history with this recent primetime game stat, and it could be made worse if he starts for the Saints on Thursday night and ends up struggling.

Only QB to lose 5 straight primetime starts by 17+ points (since 1970): Andy Dalton pic.twitter.com/sKAHMXdl5y — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 20, 2022

This isn’t exactly an encouraging stat if you are a Saints fan. Dalton has looked decent while filling in for Jameis Winston in recent weeks, but he hasn’t really done anything to lead his team to victory. He’s looked better than a pretty beaten up Winston during his time on the field, but it’s not as if he is winning games for New Orleans.

Stats like this often don’t mean much, but it is worth noting for the Saints heading into this game. Dalton’s teams have not fared well in his recent primetime matchups, and if Winston has the ability to go, maybe he should be given the start. But it’s unlikely the Saints will worry too much about this one-off stat, and it seems like Andy Dalton will have a chance to break his recent streak of futility in primetime games in Week 7 against the Cardinals.