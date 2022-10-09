New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave went down with a scary head injury on Sunday that appeared to potentially knock him unconscious. Remarkably, Olave was credited with a touchdown reception on the very same play after he was tackled in the end zone. After securing the catch, Olave was ripped to the ground and slammed his head into the turf. His body appeared to go limp after making contact and he remained still on the ground for a few moments before his teammates ran to his side.

Chris Olave slams his head and is down pic.twitter.com/bKzLl8TVKS — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) October 9, 2022

After officials reviewed the play, it was determined that Olave had possession before hitting the ground and that the ball came loose after the touchdown was secured. Somehow, despite the head injury he sustained on the play, Olave was able to secure that catch and get six points for the Saints.

Of course, the immediate concern in the aftermath was for Olave’s well-being. It was a scary sight to see the rookie wideout take a hit of that nature, and the way his body reacted to it was not encouraging either. Olave was seen heading to the locker room after the touchdown pass as a result of the head injury he sustained.

Saints WR Chris Olave heading to the locker room after hitting the turf hard on his TD catch — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 9, 2022

Chris Olave will be evaluated for a concussion and it’s not likely that the Saints will bring him back into the game, even if he clears protocols. It was a scary scene for the Saints, despite securing the touchdown, as the rookie wide receiver was clearly not right after coming down with the catch.