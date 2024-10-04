The New Orleans Saints (2-2) are not looking for saviors. Likewise, they are not playing to save the season on ESPN's Monday Night Football Week 5 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (4-0).

Derek Carr's Saints are facing a nightmare scenario weeks before Halloween festivities take over the Big Easy's spooky streets, however. New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen knows the defensive line is going to have a tough time keeping Mahomes from tricking his way into some touchdown treats.

“Yeah, look he is a hell of a player,” Allen allowed. “You just watch him play and there is like no one else that is (doing what Mahomes is doing). There is no one else making that throw. He's not the fastest quarterback. That goes to Lamar Jackson but (Mahomes) is very poised in the pocket. He has a great pocket presence. He somehow knows where the rush is, where the escape lanes are. He can get through an escape lane up to his right, up to his left. He can get around the pocket.”

“He can throw the ball from any angle you'd want him to throw it from accurately,” continued Allen. “(Mahomes) is really difficult to deal with. I look back to 2020 when we played him. A lot of the plays came from his ability to escape and find a guy who got to his secondary route and was able to get open. I think that is a huge challenge for us.”

Saints facing mere mortal Patrick Mahomes

The Saints will be missing Tays0m Hill and a few other difference-makers. Mahomes has been just an average quarterback this season though, not the field tilting cheat code of yesteryear. Mahomes has just six touchdowns to five interceptions and 905 yards this season. The Chiefs need Travis Kelce back on track if they want to three-peat and a trip to New Orleans is a great opportunity. The Saints have been scorched lately, by the likes of Kirk Cousins and Jalen Hurts.

Derek Carr came out looking like an NFL MVP candidate in the first two weeks of the regular season. The Saints QB1 has since come back down to earth. The ESPN Monday Night Football victor will need a very special performance from their signal-caller. Mahomes and the Chiefs can afford a hiccup on the road. The Saints and Carr have finer margins at home if they want to make the NFL Playoffs.