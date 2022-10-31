Dennis Allen reacts to Alvin Kamara’s claim Saints would ‘whoop Raiders a**’ after whooping Raiders a**

The New Orleans Saints entered Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders having lost two straight and five of six. After last week’s loss, Saints running back Alvin Kamara brought his team together and made a bold claim. He publicly stated that they intended to “whoop the Raiders’ a**.”

Normally, that type of talk is met with disdain by coaches, as it gives bulletin board material for the opponent. Apparently, the Raiders weren’t listening. The Saints shut out the Raiders at home Sunday, 24-0. That score is not truly indicative of just how one-sided this game was. The Raiders starting offense did not run a single play on the Saints side of the field. Derek Carr was benched in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked his thoughts on Kamara’s comments this week. He certainly feels a bit different with the game in the rear view.

“I feel better about it now,” Allen said, getting a lot of laughs in the room.

Kamara didn’t just talk the talk, he walked the walk, literally. He walked all over the Raiders defense to the tune of 158 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. He caught nine passes for 96 yards and two of those scores. As good as he and the offense was, it was the Saints defense that truly dominated.

They held Davante Adams to just one catch for three yards. The last time he was held to just one catch was in 2015. New Orleans will look to keep the good juju going next week as they host the Baltimore Ravens.