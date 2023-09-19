Misunderstandings often lead to huge damages. This could have been the case for Michael Thomas as he was finding his way back into the New Orleans Saints locker room in their NFL Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Derrick Brown followed the wide receiver and they had a heated exchange. The incident was finally cleared up by Dennis Allen after understanding both sides of the story, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Michael Thomas apparently got confused during their NFL Week 2 game. He found himself in the Panthers locker room and their opponents took offense. This is why Derrick Brown followed Thomas and they had the exchange against one another, per Dennis Allen. Luckily, this unfortunate incident was immediately broken up by staff members and it did not get too physical.

Thomas was also getting in the groove while moving to the dugout. The Saints receiver heard Snoop Dogg play and felt the music so he started vibing to it. This could have been seen as a huge red flag by Brown given that the Panthers lost that matchup.

The Saints locked up the two-win record in their huge second-half effort which gave them 14 points. Targets like Thomas had a field day as they passed for 207 yards and netted 23 first downs throughout the whole game. Their play call variations also spelled the difference as they ran 74 total sets in their NFL Week 2 win. It is just a good thing that no suspensions or penalties were handed because of a simple lack of communication.